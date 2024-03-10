Full List Of 42 TMC Candidate For Lok Sabha Elections; Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Dropped

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced the names of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. With the declaration of the TMC candidates on all 42 seats in Bengal, the party has signalled to go solo in the polls. Despite the efforts by the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Mamata Banerjee cornered the idea of any alliance. The party has also pitched former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Berhampore constituency while it has dropped Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty. Below is the full list of TMC candidates:

Coochebehar – Jagdish Chandra Basunia

Alipurduar – Praksh Sikh Baraik

Jalpaiguri – Nirmal Chandra Rai

Darjeeling – Gopal Lama

Raiganj- Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat – Biplob Mitra

Malda Uttor – Prasoon Bannerjee(ex- Ips)

Malda Dakshin – Sahnawaz Ali Rehaan

Jangipur- Khalilur Rahman

Berhampore- Yusuf Pathan

Murshidabad – Abu Taher Khan

Krishnagar- Mohua Moitra

Ranaghat – Mukut Mani Adhikari

Bonga – Bishwajeet Das

Barrackpore –Partha Bhowmik

Dum Dum – Prof Sougata Roy

Barasat – Doctor Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Bashirhat – Hazi Nurul Islam

Jaynagar- Pratima Mandal

Mathurapur –Bapi Haldar

Diamond Harbour – Abhishek Bannerjee

Jadavpur- Sayoni Ghosh

Koljkata Dakshin –Mala Roy

Kolkata Uttor – Sudip Bannerjee

Howrah – Prasun Bannerjee(ex Footballer)

Uluberia- Sajda Ahmed

Sreerampore- Kaliyan Bannerjee

Hoogly – Rachana Bannerjee

Arambagh- Mitali Bagh

Tamluk – Debangshu Bhattacharya

Kanthi – Uttam Barik

Ghatal- Deepak Adhikari (Dev)

Jhargram – Kalipodo Soren

Mednipur- June Maila

Purulia – Shantiram Mahato

Bankura – Arup Chakraborty

Burdwan Purba- Doctor Sharmila Sarkar

Burdwan Durgapur- Kirti Azad

Asansol- Shatrughan Sinha

Bolpul- Asit Kumar Mal

Birbhum – Shatabdi Roy

Bishnupur- Sujata Mandal Kha

While Mimi had resigned from the TMC and opted out of politics, Nusrat Jahan probably got dropped due to her remarks on Sandeshkhali violence. Jahan had said that what is wrong must be condemned while adding that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was doing everything possible to resolve the issue.