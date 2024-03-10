NewsIndia
Full List Of 42 TMC Candidate For Lok Sabha Elections; Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Dropped

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced the names of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. With the declaration of the TMC candidates on all 42 seats in Bengal, the party has signalled to go solo in the polls. Despite the efforts by the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Mamata Banerjee cornered the idea of any alliance. The party has also pitched former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Berhampore constituency while it has dropped Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty. Below is the full list of TMC candidates:

Coochebehar – Jagdish Chandra Basunia 

Alipurduar – Praksh Sikh Baraik 

Jalpaiguri – Nirmal Chandra Rai  

Darjeeling – Gopal Lama 

Raiganj- Krishna Kalyani 

Balurghat – Biplob Mitra 

Malda Uttor – Prasoon Bannerjee(ex- Ips) 

Malda Dakshin – Sahnawaz Ali Rehaan 

Jangipur- Khalilur Rahman 

Berhampore- Yusuf Pathan  

Murshidabad – Abu Taher Khan 

Krishnagar- Mohua Moitra 

Ranaghat – Mukut Mani Adhikari 

Bonga – Bishwajeet Das 

Barrackpore –Partha Bhowmik 

Dum Dum – Prof Sougata Roy 

Barasat – Doctor Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar 

Bashirhat – Hazi Nurul Islam 

Jaynagar- Pratima Mandal 

Mathurapur –Bapi Haldar 

Diamond Harbour – Abhishek Bannerjee 

Jadavpur- Sayoni Ghosh 

Koljkata Dakshin –Mala Roy 

Kolkata Uttor – Sudip Bannerjee 

Howrah – Prasun Bannerjee(ex Footballer) 

Uluberia- Sajda Ahmed 

Sreerampore- Kaliyan Bannerjee 

Hoogly – Rachana Bannerjee 

Arambagh- Mitali Bagh 

Tamluk – Debangshu Bhattacharya 

Kanthi – Uttam Barik 

Ghatal- Deepak Adhikari (Dev) 

Jhargram – Kalipodo Soren 

Mednipur- June Maila  

Purulia – Shantiram Mahato 

Bankura – Arup Chakraborty 

Burdwan Purba- Doctor Sharmila Sarkar 

Burdwan Durgapur- Kirti Azad 

Asansol- Shatrughan Sinha 

Bolpul- Asit Kumar Mal 

Birbhum – Shatabdi Roy 

Bishnupur- Sujata Mandal Kha 

While Mimi had resigned from the TMC and opted out of politics, Nusrat Jahan probably got dropped due to her remarks on Sandeshkhali violence. Jahan had said that what is wrong must be condemned while adding that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was doing everything possible to resolve the issue. 

