Full list: President’s Medal winners for fire service, home guards, civil defence

The list of recipients of President’s Medals for Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence were declared on Thursday. As many as 86 personnel were included in the list Fire Service Medals, which would be given on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Among them, President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to 15 personnel, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry to 14 personnel, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to seven personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service to 50 personnel.

As many as 58 personnel have also been awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day this year. Of these, President’s HG & CD Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to eight personnel and HG & CD Medal for Meritorious Service to 50 personnel.

Here’s a look at the full list of awardees:

President's Fire Service medal for gallantry

Jammu and Kashmir:

1. Abdul Majid Wani - Leading Fireman

Punjab

1. Hazura Singh - Sub Fire Officer

2. Naresh Kumar - Fireman

3. Lovelesh Sood - Fireman

4. Sudagar Singh - Fireman

5. Rajinder Kumar - Sub Fire Officer

6. Samaon Gill - Sub Fire Officer

7. Raj Kumar - Sub Fire Officer

8. Manohar Lal - Leading Fireman

9. Puran Singh - Leading Fireman

10. Vishal Kumar - Fireman

11. Rajan - Fireman

12. Manpreet Singh - Fireman

West Bengal

1. Ashok Kumar Tarafder - Leader

Fire service medal for gallantry

Jammu & Kashmir

1. Ghulam Hassan Wani Leading Fireman

2. Bashir Ahmad Shah Deputy Director

3. Ghulam Hassan Bhat Mechanic Driver

4. Ghulam Hassan Lone Leading Fireman

5. Parvaiz Ahmad Wani Leading Fireman

Uttar Pradesh

1. Aman Sharma Deputy Director

2. Ajeet Singh Fireman

3. Jitendra Kumar Fireman

4. Dharmendra Kumar Mishra Fireman

5. Lautan Ram Fireman

6. Surya Pratap Singh Fire Service Driver

7. Rakesh Kumar Tiwari Leading Fireman

Ministry of Shipping



1. Pramod Pundlikrao Bhonde Port Safety & Fire Officer

2. Indrajeetsingh Puransingh Chaddha Asst. Port Safety & Fire Officer

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service

Assam

1. Kameswar Thakur Sub-Officer

Bihar

1. Pramod Kumar Leading Fireman

Karnataka

1. Shiva Kumar Basavarajappa Karimenti Deputy Director (Tech.)

Odisha

1. Kumarbar Samal Fireman

Uttar Pradesh

1. Veer Prakash Singh Leading Fireman

2. Devendra Pandey Leading Fireman

ONGC, M/o Pet. & Natural Gas

1. Valji Bhai Godad Bhai Vaghela Asst. Fire Officer

Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service

Assam

1. Jugal Chandra Payang Station Officer

Bihar

1. Santosh Kumar Pandey Fire Station Officer

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

1. Rajeshbhai Bhikubhai Marge Sub-Officer

Daman & Diu

1. Kishor Ranchhod Patel Station Fire Officer

Goa

1. Ajit Keshav Kamat Asst. Divisional Officer

2. Mervyn Bosco Ferrao Station Fire Officer

Himachal Pradesh

1. Padam Dev Sub Fire Officer

2. Gopal Singh Leading Fireman

Jammu & Kashmir

1. Abdul Rashid Ganai Sub-Officer

2. Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar SG Fireman

Karnataka

1. Devraju Singanna Regional Fire Officer

2. Parthasarathi Thirumallegowda District Fire Officer

3. Mahaningappa Bheemappa Mudhol Fire Station Officer

4. Thippeshappa Hanumanna - Asst. Fire Station Officer

5. Shekhar. B Fireman

Kerala

1. K. P. Soman Station Officer

2. Pratheep Kumar Grade Asst. Station Officer

3. K. B. Shajimon Driver Mechanic

Meghalaya

1. Basudev Bargayary Leading Fireman

Mizoram

1. P.C. Remruatdika Fireman

Odisha

1. Bijaya Kumar Muduli Fitter Station Officer

2. Jyoti Prakash Rath Station Officer

3. Arjun Behera Leading Fireman

4. Soumendra Nath Kanungo Fireman

Tamil Nadu

1. Meenakshi Vijayakumar Deputy Director

2. Manoharan Chithirai Distt. Officer

3. Ariraman Muthu Station Officer

4. Arunachalam Pariyerum Perumal Fireman Driver

5. Rameshkumar Mathanagopal - Fireman

Telangana

1. Lakshmi Prasad Chintalapalli Additional Director

2. Narasimha Reddy Lanka Leading Fireman

Uttar Pradesh

1. Sunil Kumar Singh Chief Fire Officer

2. Sushil Kumar Fire Station Officer

3. Naeem Uddin Fireman

4. Farooqui Ahmad Nausad Fireman

Uttarakhand

1. Vansbahadur Yadav Chief Fire Officer

2. Prem Singh Fire Station Officer

3. Arjun Singh Negi Leading Fireman

West Bengal

1. Dipankar Pathak Divisional Fire Officer

2. Anup Kumar Banerjee Sub-Officer

3. Ramesh Chandra Nath Leader

4. Md. Ajahar Ali Leader

5. Arun Kumar Dey Fire Operator

C.I.S.F., MHA

1. Narender Kumar Asst. Commandant (Fire)

2. Kailash Chandra Nayak Asst. Sub Inspector (Fire)

M/o Pet. &N. Gas

1. Ajit Kumar Singh Dy. General Manager (FS) O.N.G.C.

2. Leel Bahadur Bhujit Chief Fireman O.N.G.C.

M/o Chemical & Fertilizers

1. Dattatraya Genu Deshmukh Manager (Fire)

M/o Defence

1. Kesavan Ravikumaran Achary Fire Engine Driver

2. Rajesh Kumar Ramprasad Pradhan Fireman

HOME GUARDS AND CIVIL DEFENCE MEDALS AWARDED TO HG & CD PERSONNEL ON THE OCCASION OF REPUBLIC DAY 2019 AS PER THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service

Chhattisgarh

1. Basant Lal Shukla Company Havaldar Mejor (HG)

Himachal Pradesh

1. Ram Rattan Sharma Company Commander (HG)

Karnataka

1. Ishwar Virabhadrappa Geddappanavar, Sr. Platoon Commander (HG)

Madhya Pradesh

1. Rama Kant Rajak Volunteer Platoon Commander (HG)

2. Christopher E Arland Divisional Warden (CD)

Meghalaya

1. Lawansuk Syiemlieh Asstt. Dy. Controller (CD)

Odisha

1. Amulya Kumar Samartha - CD Volunteer

West Bengal

1. Pralay Jana Ray - Sr. Staff Officer Instructor (CD)

Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service

Assam

1. Nripen Mahanta - Centre Commander (HG)

2. Dipak Mili - Platoon Commander(HG)

3. Narendra Nath Bhuyan - L/NK (HG)

Bihar

1. Aman Kumar Singh - Inspector (HG)

Chandigarh

1. Ram Chand - Home Guard Volunteer

2. Babu Ram - Home Guard Volunteer

Chhattisgarh

1. Laxmi Prasad Verma Senior Staff Officer (HG)

2. Dular Singh Mandavi Naik (HG)

3. Ram Khilawan Sahu Lance Naik (HG)

4. Kali Ram Dhruv Lance Naik (HG)

Delhi

1. Krishan Murari District Staff Officer (HG)

2. Chhote Lal Junior Instructor(CD)

Gujarat

1. Surendrasinh Ajitsinh Jadeja Company Sergeant Major (HG)

2. Patel Prakashchandra Ratilal Divisional Commander (HG)

3. Rameshbhai Mithabhai Solanki Sr. Platoon Commander (HG)

4. Narmadaben Satishchandra Parmar Company Quarter Master Sergeant (HG)

5. Mahendrakumar Manilal Prajapati Jr. Staff Officer (HG)

6. Chunilal Ramjibhai Modiya Guardsman (HG)

Himachal Pradesh

1. Arvind Kumar Prashar Divisional Commandant (HG)

2. Gian Chand Platoon Commander (HG)

Karnataka

1. R.N. Ravindra Platoon Commander (HG)

2. H. Thippeswamy Instructor (HG)

3. S.M. Girish Platoon Commander (HG)

4. Veeranna Kalappa Badiger Sr. Platoon Commander (HG)

5. Timmanagouda Sr. Platoon Commander (HG)

Madhya Pradesh

1. Kamlendra Singh Parihar Divisional Commandant (HG)

2. Rajendra Singh Baghel Junior Staff Officer (HG)

3. Bhanu Pratap Singh Parmar Asstt. Sub Inspector (M) (HG)

4. Deo Narayan Singh Volunteer Platoon Commander (HG)

5. Varsha Gogawale Women Home Guard

Meghalaya

1. Krossli Marboh Junior Instructor (HG)

2. Delin Syrling Junior Instructor (HG)

3. Pillipson Raksam Marak Havildar (HG)

Mizoram

1. Zaichhunga Sailo Company Sergeant Major (HG)

Odisha

1. Bimal Prasad Pani CD Volunteer

2. Prakash Kumar Jena CD Volunteer

3. Abhina Mohan Samantray Home Guard

Tamil Nadu

1. K. Suresh Babu Platoon Commander(HG)

2. K. Ramesh Company Commander (HG)

3. P. Pushpa Platoon Commander (HG)

4. T.M. Anbalagan Divisional Commander (HG)

5. K. Rangaraju Asstt. Platoon Commander (HG)

Tripura

1. Md. Liyakat Ali Home Guard

2. Sabita Sharma Women Home Guard

Uttarakhand

1. Sh. Mohan Chandra Tewari - Sr. Administrative Officer (HG)

West Bengal

1. Sarmistha Sarma Sengupta Officer Commanding Supply Service (CD)

2. Asit Kumar Chatterjee Sr. Staff Officer Instructor (CD)

3. Gopal Chandra Kunkri Depot Superintendent (CD)

4. Dipankar Mondal CD Volunteer

M/o Railway

1. Umesh Srivastava CD Instructor