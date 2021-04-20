हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Full lockdown likely in Maharashtra from Wednesday 8pm, CM Uddhav Thackeray to make announcement

Maharahstra's cabinet ministers are reportedly in favour of imposing a full lockdown in the state as it struggles to battle rising COVID-19 cases.

File photo

Mumbai: A meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday favoured a 'strict lockdown' in the state and an announcement in this regard is likely to be made on Wednesday.

Most of the ministers were in favor of complete lockdown. After the meeting, Jitendra Awhad claimed that a complete lockdown could take place and its guideline could be prepared and announced by the Chief Minister.

A lockdown has been decided and there will be a strict lockdown in the state. A guideline will be ready by today. The movement of buses and trains will not be stopped and passengers will not be bothered," Awhad said.

While Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Need to take drastic decisions, a strict lockdown is required. Tomorrow the Chief Minister will make the announce."

Rajesh Tope said, "An increase in coronavirus cases has been affecting the health services. The state needs a stringent lockdown and the decision was unanimously."

Earlier, in a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar the decision of increasing cubs including limiting grocery shop timings was taken. 

After the meeting  Health Minister Rajesh Tope told mediapersons:  “We need to stop people from moving around without any reason. For that, a decision has been taken to allow grocery shops to remain open for only four hours so that people do not roam around throughout the day in the name of buying groceries.”

The meeting is likely to discuss all the COVID-19 related issues including the increasing cases in the state, number of beds, oxygen and supply of remdesivir.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that Class X examination has been canceled.

