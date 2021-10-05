'Fully deployed and prepared': IAF chief VR Chaudhari on Chinese Air Force presence near LAC

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday (October 5, 2021) said that the Chinese Air Force is still present on three air bases on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and assured that the IAF is fully deployed and prepared.

While addressing the media on the 89th anniversary of the force, Chaudhari said, "The situation on the Line of Actual Control is that the Chinese Air Force is still present on three air bases on their side of the LAC. We are fully deployed and prepared on our side." O

He also commented on the Chinese Air Force capabilities near Ladakh and said that China's capability to launch multiple high altitude missions would remain weak.

The newly-appointed IAF Chief added that the induction of Rafale and Apaches aircraft have significantly added to India's combat potential. He informed that the IAF is in the process of new combat systems to ensure that it retains an edge over its adversaries.

Ready to deal with two-front war scenario involving China, Pakistan

Chaudhari, who took charge as the Chief of Air Staff from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30, said that India is fully ready to deal with a "two-front" war scenario involving China and Pakistan and that the focus has been to enhance the IAF's overall combat capabilities. He said the IAF's strike capability has become more potent with the induction of Rafale jets and various weapons.

ALSO READ | India slams China, says Beijing's provocative bid to alter status quo led to Galwan incident

He also commented on the theaterisation programme, under which, the current 17 individual commands of the three services (Air Force, Navy, Army) will be brought under four or five joint commands, and said that the IAF is fully committed to it but added that discussions are required before new structures are put in place.

"Various options are being discussed among three forces," the IAF chief said.

No two-finger test in woman officer's alleged rape case

IAF chief VR Chaudhari also denied reports that a two-finger test was conducted on a woman officer in an alleged Coimbatore rape case and stated that the IAF law is strict on any such incident.

"IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. No two-finger test was done. We are well aware of the rules and due action would be taken," he said.

This is noteworthy that an Indian Air Force official in Coimbatore has been charged with sexual assault of a woman colleague on September 10. The 28-year-old female Air Force officer has levelled serious charges against IAF authorities, including subjecting her to a banned finger test and also forcing her to withdraw the complaint against the accused Flight Lieutenant.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ | Asian solidarity would depend on example set by India-China relations, S Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

Live TV