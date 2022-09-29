NewsIndia
CONGRESS

G-23 leaders meet in Delhi as Congress presidential poll race heats up

Shashi Tharoor, who was part of the G-23, will be filing his nomination papers for the top party post on Friday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

G-23 leaders meet in Delhi as Congress presidential poll race heats up

New Delhi: As the Congress president's election race heats up, some G-23 leaders, including Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Hooda and Manish Tewari, met at the residence of Anand Sharma and are learnt to have discussed the current situation.

Sources said that Tewari was keen to file his nomination papers for the election but there was no confirmation on the same.

Shashi Tharoor, who was part of the G-23, will be filing his nomination papers for the top party post on Friday.

Tewari later told reporters that no one has filed the nominations yet and things will be clear only after tomorrow. He said they sat for deliberations and discussed the situation.

Chavan also said that it was good that internal polls were being held in a democratic manner and stated that they had earlier thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for the free and fair elections.

"Let us see who files the nominations and we will support the best candidate in the fray," he said after the meeting.

The G-23 grouping had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul and internal polls at all levels.

