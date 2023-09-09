trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660120
G20 Dinner: Foreign Delegates Flaunt Indian Outfits, Japan First Lady Dons A Saree

Several prominent foreign guests, including the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yuko Kishida, and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, wore traditional Indian clothes at the G-20 Dinner.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Several prominent foreign guests, including the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yuko Kishida, and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, wore traditional Indian clothes at the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday night. The guests were dressed elegantly for the special event. Many chose to adopt Indian style in unique ways.

IMF Chief Georgieva reached Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner in a purple ethnic suit that she matched with a golden dupatta. She looked stunning in Indian attire. Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, wore a gorgeous green saree. She complemented her outfit with a pink blouse.


South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife Tshepo Motsepe donned an Indo-western outfit. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised it with a gajra. Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar came for the dinner in a black bandhgala suit. His wife Kobita Jugnauth looked gorgeous in a saree.

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, exuded ethnic charm in a saree teamed with a pearl necklace.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty added a traditional touch to her modern outfit. 

Before the start of the dinner, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed world leaders at a dias, set against a backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India's G20 presidency theme -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

PM Modi wore a white kurta and churidar. He elevated his look with a blue V-neck striped jacket. President Murmu donned a traditional beige saree with a contrasting turquoise border. Prior to the dinner, PM Modi met world leaders at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summi

