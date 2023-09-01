As the G-20 International Summit approaches, Delhi is gearing up to host delegates from 43 nations between September 9 and 10. To accommodate this global event, the city will implement temporary measures, leading to brief restrictions and changes in traffic patterns. While preparations are underway, some concerns have emerged, particularly regarding access to essential goods and services during this period.

Educational and Government Closures

To facilitate the G-20 Summit, educational institutions and government-private offices across Delhi will remain closed from September 8 to 10. This temporary closure aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the international gathering, allowing delegates and authorities to focus on the event without interruptions.

Availability of Essential Services

Misinformation on social media has raised concerns about the availability of essential items such as food, milk, vegetables, and medicines during the "lockdown" period. It is crucial to clarify that essential service shops, including grocery stores, vegetable vendors, dairy outlets, and medical stores, will remain open as usual in residential areas throughout the temporary restrictions. This ensures that residents can access vital supplies without disruption.

Entry Restrictions and Traffic Changes

During the G-20 Summit, entry restrictions will be in place for certain areas within Delhi. However, key routes like DND (Delhi Noida Direct) and Akshardham roads will remain accessible. Traffic on Ring Road and Outer Ring Road will also proceed without disruption, facilitating travel to and from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Road Closures for Rehearsals

In preparation for the G-20 Summit, Delhi will conduct a full-dress rehearsal on September 7, with three phases from 8:30 AM to 12 PM, 4:30 PM to 6 PM, and 7 PM to 11 PM. Several roads within Delhi will temporarily close during these rehearsals. However, these closures will not affect travel to and from the external areas of Delhi, providing minimal disruption to daily routines.

As Delhi readies itself to host this significant international event, these temporary measures aim to ensure a successful and secure G-20 Summit while minimizing inconveniences for its residents.