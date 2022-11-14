G20: PM Narendra Modi to leave for Bali today, brief world leaders on India's evolving priorities

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for a two-day visit to Indonesia’s Bali to attend the 17th G20 Summit meeting schedule to be held on November 15-16. The Summit is likely to be attended by the leaders of G20 member countries, guest countries and international organizations. In Bali, the PM would have several bilateral interactions with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia and brief them on India`s evolving G20 priorities, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday.

Addressing a special media briefing on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said that PM Modi will review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders on the margins of the Bali summit. "On the sidelines of the Bali summit, Prime Minister Modi would have several bilateral interactions with the G20 leaders to brief them of course on India`s evolving G20 priorities as also to review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said India`s G20 Presidency hopes to provide new strength, direction and perspective to G20 discussions on diverse subjects, including green development, lifestyle for environment, digital transformation, inclusive and resilient growth, and women-led development.

More importantly, he said India intends to give a greater voice to the global south in issues of international economic cooperation as also on the need for reformed 21st-century institutions.

"As you all know G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance on all major international economic and developmental issues," Kwatra said.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world`s population. This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will hold the presidency of the G20 Summit from 1st December 2022 for a one-year period, and the presidency handover will take place during the Summit in Bali.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of contemporary relevance, including the state of global economy, issues relating to energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation etc.

As per the current program, the Bali Summit comprises of three working sessions at the leaders` level, where PM will be participating.

These include the sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation, and a session on health. During his visit to Bali, PM Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community and friends of India and Bali, at the Indian community reception on November 15.The Indian community and diaspora have a strong presence across Indonesia. The Prime Minister will depart Bali on November 16 at the conclusion of the Bali summit for India.