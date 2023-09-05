G20 Summit: Congress' Jairam Ramesh Points Out 'President Of Bharat' On Dinner Invite, Slams Centre

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a new attack on the government, alleging that invitations to a G20 summit dinner held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan were printed with "President of Bharat" rather than the usual "President of India."

“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India',” Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.’ But now even this 'Union of States' is under assault.”

While Jairam Ramesh was outraged by the use of the phrase "President of Bharat" on government invitation cards, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went one step farther and declared India to be the "Republic of Bharat."

"Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal," said Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked in a post on X minutes after Congress leader.

The G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 will be held on September 9-10, 2023, in the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan's international convention and exposition complex. India currently holds the G20 presidency.

The summit will be attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.