G20 Summit: Heads Of State, World Leaders To Be Served Meals On Silver, Gold-Plated Utensils - See PICS

NEW DELHI: As India prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10, the nation is gearing up to offer a truly special welcome to heads of state and world leaders. Luxury hotels in New Delhi are set to provide a unique dining experience for VVIPs, with meals served on exquisite silver and gold-plated utensils, offering a glimpse of India's rich culture and heritage.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delegates of the G20 Summit to be served in silverware and gold utensils pic.twitter.com/1f2Zm0wGTL — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Jaipur Firm Creates Opulent Tableware

Jaipur-based metalware firm, IRIS-Jaipur, has been entrusted with the task of supplying gold and silver-plated tableware to luxury hotels in New Delhi, catering to the needs of G20 delegates. The company recently showcased its traditional cutlery designed specifically for serving the distinguished guests attending the G20 Summit in the national capital.

Glittering Culinary Heritage

Various luxury hotels in New Delhi have been selected to provide silver and gold-plated cutlery for serving foreign delegates during their stay in the city. IRIS-Jaipur has been chosen to fulfill bulk orders of these opulent tableware pieces.

A Legacy Of Hospitality

IRIS's legacy extends to some of the world's most renowned names in the hospitality industry, including Leela Palaces, ITC Hotels (which includes the prestigious ITC Maurya), Taj Palaces, Oberoi Hotels, The Lodhi, Hyatt Regency, Shangri-La, Hotel Ashoka, Radisson Blu Plaza, JW Marriott, Sheraton, and The Leela Ambience Convention, among many other esteemed venues.

Reflecting India's Spirit

Rajeev Pabuwal, CEO of IRIS Metalware, expressed, "As the G20 Summit prepares to dazzle world leaders with our rich culinary heritage, each piece of tableware and decor reflects India's culture, art, and hospitality. Our tableware at the G20 Summit isn't just silver; it's a reflection of India's resplendent spirit."

Fusion Elegance And Indian Tradition

To meet the demand from luxury hotels and ITC, IRIS has provided bespoke tableware in bulk for G20 foreign delegates, maintaining the highest standards of Indian tradition and craftsmanship. Their theme, "Fusion Elegance," symbolizes the harmonious blend of premium materials, with a focus on electroplated silver.

Regional Cuisine And Street Food

According to the G20 secretariat, ITC will be responsible for catering at the convention centre, offering a diverse culinary experience featuring regional cuisine, street food, and dishes made with millet.

Culinary Delights For World Leaders

The menu for the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10 will include a variety of street food and innovative dishes incorporating millet, ensuring that world leaders and delegates are treated to a memorable gastronomic experience.

India's G20 Presidency

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and has since organized approximately 200 meetings related to G20 in 60 cities across the country. The G20 Summit will take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.