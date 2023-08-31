G20 Summit: IAF AWACS, Fighter Jets, Air Defence Missiles To Protect Delhi Air Space

NEW DELHI: As the highly anticipated G-20 Summit approaches, set to convene in the national capital within days, stringent security arrangements are being implemented by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to ensure the safety of the event. In a bid to safeguard the Delhi airspace and provide a secure environment for high-level gathering, the IAF is poised to deploy a constellation of resources, including airborne warning systems, fighter jets, such as the state-of-the-art Rafale, and cutting-edge air defence missile systems at strategic locations.

According to sources within the defence establishment, the IAF is collaborating with various security agencies to orchestrate a comprehensive defence strategy, including the deployment of counter-drone systems and air defence missiles to thwart any potential airborne threats.

Aerial Surveillance At Its Apex

The northern regions of the nation will remain under vigilant surveillance through the utilization of Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), often referred to as the "eyes in the sky." These airborne systems will ensure continuous monitoring of the area to detect any untoward movements or activities.

In conjunction with AWACS, the indigenous surveillance aircraft 'Netra' will play a pivotal role in the monitoring efforts, providing real-time intelligence to security forces.

Strategic Air Base Readiness

Several air bases surrounding the national capital territory, falling under the jurisdictions of the Western Air Command and the South Western Air Command, are being placed on high alert. These air bases will be fully operational and prepared to respond swiftly to any potential threats posed by aerial platforms.

Air Defence Arsenal

To neutralize potential airborne threats, the IAF has activated a comprehensive surface air defense missile system, including the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) and the Akash air defence missile system. These sophisticated systems have the capability to engage targets from ranges spanning 70-80 kilometers, ensuring a robust defense perimeter.

Global Participation & Elite Protection

With the participation of dignitaries and leaders from around the world, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, France, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy, the G20 Summit is poised to be a high-profile event of unprecedented scale. Consequently, the Indian defence forces will deploy Special Forces to safeguard critical locations, underscoring the nation's commitment to providing elite protection.

Parallels To National Celebrations

The level of preparedness and security arrangements for the G20 Summit align with the protocols established during India's national day celebrations, such as Republic Day and Independence Day. During these occasions, the highest standards of air defence are upheld in the national capital.

Ambulances & Medical Preparedness

In addition to security measures, the Delhi government is focusing on medical preparedness for the G20 Summit. A fleet of 50 strategically positioned ambulances, each staffed with medical professionals, will be stationed at key points including hotels, airports, and the main summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. This proactive approach aims to ensure swift medical assistance in the event of unforeseen emergencies, further bolstered by standby facilities at renowned hospitals like RML (Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital) and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).

Touch Of Natural Beauty In Delhi For G20 Summit

Complementing the medical readiness initiatives, Delhi is gearing up to welcome the G20 Summit with a touch of natural beauty. An astounding 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage arrangements will adorn designated roads and venues across the city. Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Teen Murti Marg are among the prominent locations set to be transformed into visually appealing environments, enhancing the overall ambiance of the summit.