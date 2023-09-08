trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659710
NewsIndia
G20 SUMMIT

G20 Summit: US Prez Joe Biden Welcomed With Classic Version of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Song In Delhi- Watch

US President Joe Biden cheered the group of dancers who performed a traditional dance on Ed Sheeran's famous song 'Shape Of You' to welcome him. 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

G20 Summit: US Prez Joe Biden Welcomed With Classic Version of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Song In Delhi- Watch Image credit: ANI

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden arrived in News Delhi for the G20 summit on Friday. The US President was recieved by MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh at the airport. Biden's welcome was made special with a group of dancers performing on the English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's popular song Shape of you.

In the videos of Joe Biden's arrival released by the news agency ANI, one can clearly hear the 'jugalbandi' of the English song 'Shape of You' with Indian classical music. In the video, a dance group of girls is seen performing Indian classical dance on the remix song. The US president cheered the group of dancers who performed a traditional dance to welcome him. 


US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the airport with his daughter.  President Biden interacted with her and also had a brief chat with the union minister. During his first visit to India as US President, Biden is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the evening. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One earlier that G20 hosted by India will be an important milestone moment for global cooperation at a critical time.

“As we head into the G20, we’re looking forward to an opportunity to engage on a range of what we think are really significant issues facing all of the major economies of the world,” Sullivan said.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train