The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden arrived in News Delhi for the G20 summit on Friday. The US President was recieved by MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh at the airport. Biden's welcome was made special with a group of dancers performing on the English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's popular song Shape of you.

In the videos of Joe Biden's arrival released by the news agency ANI, one can clearly hear the 'jugalbandi' of the English song 'Shape of You' with Indian classical music. In the video, a dance group of girls is seen performing Indian classical dance on the remix song. The US president cheered the group of dancers who performed a traditional dance to welcome him.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the airport with his daughter. President Biden interacted with her and also had a brief chat with the union minister. During his first visit to India as US President, Biden is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the evening. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One earlier that G20 hosted by India will be an important milestone moment for global cooperation at a critical time.

“As we head into the G20, we’re looking forward to an opportunity to engage on a range of what we think are really significant issues facing all of the major economies of the world,” Sullivan said.