G20 University Connect: ‘Our intentions would be to get leaders on what a large part of the world thinks’, says Dr S Jaishankar

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
G20 Summit: The external affairs minister stated that this development shouldn't be viewed as merely another instance of diplomatic activity. Even having everybody in the room was a real challenge in the last G20 meeting in Bali, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Jaishankar asserted that India has a middle ground to bring all parties to the table during the G20 University Connect session. “World is very polarised. Even having everybody in the room was a real challenge in the last G20 meeting in Bali. Country-like India which is independent-minded has a middle-ground to bring different parties to the table,” the minister said. Jaishankar also highlighted the sufferings of the global South due to the polarisation.

“The polarization in the world may occur elsewhere, but people in the Global South suffer the most. Our intentions would be to get leaders on what a large part of the world thinks,” he said. The external affairs minister stressed the significance of this moment by saying that this development shouldn't be viewed as merely another diplomatic event. "On the contrary, it is a crucial responsibility that is being assumed by India at a very challenging time in world politics and at an inflection point in India's own history," Jaishankar said.

Students and prominent academics from 75 universities around the nation participated virtually in the G20 University Connect with senior executives, researchers, and academics.


 

