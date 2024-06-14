G7 Summit: PM Modi Arrives In Italy; Action-Packed Schedule Includes Key Bilateral Meetings

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Italy’s Apulia, late Thursday night (local time) to attend the G7 Summit as an invitee outreach country.

The Indian ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, greeted the PM upon his landing at the Brindisi Airport in Apulia. This marks the first international visit of Modi after taking oath as the Indian Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

"PM @narendramodi touches down at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy. Agenda includes participation in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit & substantive interactions with the global leaders on the sidelines. An action-packed day awaits!" the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote in a post on X.

Providing an overview of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Italy, Jaiswal shared another video detailing the Prime Minister's interactions with global leaders on June 14.

"Namaste! The Prime Minister of India has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit. Tomorrow is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with the world leaders lined up," Jaiswal said in the video.

He added that the PM will also be addressing the outreach session of the G7 Summit.

Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, invited PM Modi to the conference.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier expressed happiness that the G7 Summit in Italy will be his first state visit for the third consecutive term. He spoke of his earlier trip to Italy and the travels to India by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, both of which had a major positive impact on the development of bilateral relations, he added.

During the visit, PM Modi is slated to hold bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart.

This also marks India’s 11th participation in the G7 summit and PM Modi’s fifth straight visit.

