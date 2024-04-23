Gadag Murder Case: Police Arrest 9 Including History Sheeter Behind Killing Of Four Of A Family

New Delhi: The horrifying incident took place in Maharastra's Gadag after a gang of 'supari' killers murdered four family members. The police arrested the key accused named Vinayak Bakale, who had planned the murder of his family due to property disputes. Senior police officer BS Nemagouda said that 4 family members were found dead in their house on April 19. The deceased have been identified as Sunanda, Karthik, Lakshmi, and Aakanksha, said reports.

The police informed that the gang of eight people were involved in a contract killing and all of them were arrested. They identified as twin brothers Sahil Khaji and Sohel Khaji of 19-year, Fairoj Khaji of 29-year, Jishan Khaji of 24-year, Sultan Shaikh of 23-year, Mahesh Salunkhe of 21-year, and Wahid Bepari of 21-year, all from the Gadag district.

The police officials further informed that Vinayak had purportedly offered Rs 65 lakhs to the contract killer for murder, and had already given Rs 2 lakh as an advance payment.