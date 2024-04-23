Advertisement
NewsIndia
MURDER CASE

Gadag Murder Case: Police Arrest 9 Including History Sheeter Behind Killing Of Four Of A Family

The police arrested the key accused named Vinayak Bakale, who had planned the murder of his family due to property disputes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gadag Murder Case: Police Arrest 9 Including History Sheeter Behind Killing Of Four Of A Family

New Delhi: The horrifying incident took place in Maharastra's Gadag after a gang of 'supari' killers murdered four family members. The police arrested the key accused named Vinayak Bakale, who had planned the murder of his family due to property disputes. Senior police officer BS Nemagouda said that 4 family members were found dead in their house on April 19. The deceased have been identified as Sunanda, Karthik, Lakshmi, and Aakanksha, said reports. 

The police informed that the gang of eight people were involved in a contract killing and all of them were arrested. They identified as twin brothers Sahil Khaji and Sohel Khaji of 19-year, Fairoj Khaji of 29-year, Jishan Khaji of 24-year, Sultan Shaikh of 23-year, Mahesh Salunkhe of 21-year, and Wahid Bepari of 21-year, all from the Gadag district.

The police officials further informed that Vinayak had purportedly offered Rs 65 lakhs to the contract killer for murder, and had already given Rs 2 lakh as an advance payment.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on plastic
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?
DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?