‘Gaddar’ Chants As AAP Councillor Who Joined BJP Votes In Delhi Polls

New Delhi: AAP rebel Pawan Sehrawat on Friday cast his vote during the election for six members of the MCD's standing committee amid jeers by his former colleagues, many of whom termed him a "traitor". The AAP councillor from Bawana joined the BJP ahead of the crucial municipal House meeting. A fresh poll is being conducted to elect six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee, the civic body's highest decision-making body, on the order of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Voting began around 11.15 am. Oberoi has prohibited carrying mobile phones to the booth area. BJP councillors burst into loud cheers when Sehrawat's name was called to cast his vote. As he moved from the aisle to the Well of the House to collect his ballot paper, he was greeted by jeers and chants of "gaddar (traitor)" from AAP members.

An unperturbed Sehrawat walked with a swagger, tapped his thigh, raised his hand and twirled his finger as he made his way to the booth area. Earlier in the day, the AAP councillor from Bawana was welcomed to the BJP fold at the party's Delhi unit office by Working President Virendra Sachdeva and General Secretary Harsh Malhotra. Many other leaders of the BJP's Delhi unit were also present.

Sehrawat joined the BJP alleging that he felt "suffocated" due to "corruption" in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also alleged that he was distressed as AAP councillors were instructed to create a ruckus during the MCD House meeting.

The MCD House reconvened around 11 am to make another bid to elect members of the municipal corporation's standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following a protracted pandemonium triggered by clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

As the session couldn't resume at the scheduled time of 10 am, many BJP councillors raised chants of "Apni ghadi sahi karao, mayor madam sadan mey aao (Set your watch right, madam mayor come to the House)" as they waited for the proceedings to resume.

Prior to that, as members waited for the sitting to begin, many BJP councillors greeted Sehrawat in the chamber of the House and chanted "Pawan Sehrawat ka swagat hai (We welcome Pawan Sehrawat)" and flashed victory signs to welcome him into their camp. Sehrawat also wore the BJP's party colours and flashed victory signs inside the chamber. About 130 councillors in the 250-member House have cast their votes till 1 pm.

Occasionally, Oberoi reminded the councillors that carrying a mobile phone to the booth area was not allowed. AAP's House leader Mukesh Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, BJP councillor Rekha Gupta, who lost to Oberoi in the mayoral poll, former South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, AAP member Bobi -- the first councillor from the transgender community -- have exercised their franchise.

On February 17, the top court ordered issuing a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee. Seven candidates are in the fray for the standing committee's six members.

The AAP has nominated Aamil Malik (Sri Ram Colony ward), Raminder Kaur (Fateh Nagar ward), Mohini Jeenwal (Sundar Nagari ward) and Sarika Chaudhary (Daryaganj ward).

Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Dwarka-B ward) and Pankaj Luthra (Jhilmil ward) are contesting for the BJP. Independent councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who later joined the BJP, is also a candidate.

The elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor were held on Wednesday, over two months after the high-stakes municipal polls on December 4.The AAP emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member House.