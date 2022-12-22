Gaganyaan, India's maiden human space flight, targeted for launch in 2024

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday (December 21, 2022) said that India's maiden human space flight 'Gaganyaan' is targeted to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, said that in view of the paramount importance of crew safety, two test vehicle missions are planned before the Gaganyaan mission.

The test vehicle missions will demonstrate the performance of the crew escape system and parachute-based deceleration system for different flight conditions.

(2/2) HS200 rocket booster is the human-rated version of the well-proven S200 rocket booster of GSLV Mk III satellite launch vehicle. This full-duration test of the first stage of the launch vehicle marks a major milestone for the Gaganyaan. pic.twitter.com/zT2t3ACBG8 — ISRO (@isro) May 13, 2022

The uncrewed Gaganyaan mission is targeted to be launched in the last quarter of 2023 followed by the second uncrewed mission in the second quarter of 2024, before the final human space flight in the fourth quarter of 2024, Singh said.

He said the first uncrewed flight of the Gaganyaan programme is aimed at validating the performance of Human rated launch vehicle, Orbital module propulsion system, mission management, communication system and recovery operations.

The mission will carry a humanoid as a payload.

Crew Module Fairing (CMF) & High-altitude escape motor Thrust-transfer Structure (HTS) hardware for the 1st development flight of #Gaganyaan were received yesterday by Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, VSSC from Shri Mihir Kanti Mishra CEO, BC, HAL in Bengaluru @HALHQBLR pic.twitter.com/wbydg2wZf7 — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2022

The Minister informed that the astronaut designates for human space flight mission are identified and are currently undergoing their mission-specific training at Bengaluru.

The first semester of Astronaut training has been completed wherein they have undergone course modules on Theoretical basics, Space medicine, Launch vehicles, spacecraft system and ground support infrastructure.

Today, January 20, 2022, High Thrust VIKAS Engine for Gaganyaan programme has successfully undergone qualification test for a duration of 25 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/myImWuAdPb pic.twitter.com/ylQNG5CXJQ — ISRO (@isro) January 20, 2022

"Regular physical fitness sessions, aeromedical training and flying practice are also part of crew training. Corresponding evaluation and assessment activities have also been completed. The second semester of crew training is currently in progress," he added.