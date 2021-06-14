हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Let Memorial

Galwan anniversary remembrance week at Leh memorial

It was on the intervening night of 15/16 June 2020 that India lost 20 of its troops in Galwan in Ladakh due to aggressive actions by the Chinese side.

Galwan anniversary remembrance week at Leh memorial

New Delhi: A remembrance ceremony will be undertaken this week in honour of Galwan Bravehearts with the officiating commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps laying a wreath at Leh Memorial. The officiating commander will be the senior most Indian Army officer at Leh. It was on the intervening night of 15/16 June 2020 that India lost 20 of its troops in Galwan in Ladakh due to aggressive actions by the Chinese side.

This was the worst ever loss of life at the Line of actual control between India and China in the last 45 years. The development came after the Chinese build-up in the area that started in April of 2020. February saw a positive development, with disengagement at Pangong lake. But disengagement in areas like Gogra, Hot springs, and Depsang plans is still to happen.

Ministry of external affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week said," We have repeatedly stressed that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for the two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in bilateral relations."

Both continue to hold talks with each other but the situation remains precarious. 12th March saw a diplomatic round of talks--Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), followed by the 11th India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting that took place on April 9.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Let MemorialGalwan ValleyIndian ArmyLehLadakhLACIndia ChinaArindam Bagchi
Next
Story

Single COVID-19 vaccine dose sufficient for previously infected patients: Study

Must Watch

PT10M5S

Bollywood Breaking: SSR fans await justice, will he get justice?