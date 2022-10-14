Gambia Children Death Case: India-made cough syrup allegedly kills 66 children in Africa - all you need to know

The death of 66 children, allegedly due to an India-made cough syrup, in African country Gambia has sent shockwaves across the world. The World Health Organisation has issued alerts of India-made Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited cough syrup "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 children`s death". As per the tentative results received by WHO, out of the 23 samples of the products under reference which were tested, four samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/Ethylene Glycol.

India assures Gambia of proper probe

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Gambian counterpart Dr Mamadou Tangara and conveyed condolences on the deaths of young children allegedly linked to the contaminated cough syrups produced in India. He assured Tangara that serious investigation is being undertaken by appropriate authorities in India to ascertain the facts over World Health Organisation alerts of India-made cough and cold syrups "potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 children`s death".

"In a telecon with Gambian FM Dr. Mamadou Tangara, conveyed our deepest condolences on the deaths of young children recently. Underlined that matter is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities. We agreed to remain in touch," the Minister said in a tweet.

Four member panel to probe Gambia deaths

The Centre has formed a four-member panel to examine the detailed report shared by the World Health Organisation. The committee will be chaired by Dr Y.K Gupta, Vice Chairperson, Standing National Committee on Medicines. The other members are Dr Pragya D. Yadav, NIV, ICMR, Pune, Dr Arti Bahl, Division of Epidemiology, NCDC, New Delhi, and A.K. Pradhan, JDC(I), CDSCO.

What did WHO find on Gambia deaths

The WHO has informed that as per the tentative results received by it, out of the 23 samples of the products under reference which were tested, four samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/Ethylene Glycol. However, the global health body has not yet made available the certificate of analysis. It has informed that the same will be made available in near future. The exact one to one causal relation of death has not yet been provided by the WHO to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) although it has requested the global health body twice in this regard, sources told IANS.

Opposition attacks Modi govt over Gambia Children Deaths

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday hit out at the Centre over the deaths of children in Gambia allegedly due to the consumption of cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm, and asked the government to fix accountability. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday warned that four "contaminated" and "substandard" cough syrups allegedly produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited based in Haryana's Sonepat could be the reason.

"This is a monumental tragedy that raises serious concerns as conveyed by WHO and also questions which, must be answered. The bland statements from the Health ministry and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) are devoid of sensitivity and empathy and do not register the seriousness of the issue and its adverse fallout," Sharma said.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited Production halted

Haryana government has ordered a halt of total production of cough syrups from Sonipat-based company Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, which was recently flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) following the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.The company has also been issued a show cause notice for 12 violations found at its manufacturing plant.

State health minister Anil Vij told ANI on Wednesday, "The samples of three drugs of the Sonipat-based pharmaceutical company which were mentioned by WHO, have been sent to Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata. The report is yet to come. We will take action only after the report comes. After a joint inspection by Central and State officials, 12 violations were found in the manufacturing facility. ... It has been decided to shut total production. We have sent a notice in this regard."The pharma company had come under scanner following the death of 66 children who had consumed the cough syrup in The Gambia.

World Health Organization (WHO) on October 5 issued a medical product alert over four India-made cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals. WHO has also notified that the same cough and cold syrups could be linked to deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.