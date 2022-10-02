Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat

New Delhi: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday morning.

Delhi | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/EBkoWbWpHZ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality, and communal harmony.

"On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens," she said in a message to the nation.

Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life - peace, equality, and communal harmony, the president said.

Observing it this year assumes a special significance as the nation has been celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence, Murmu said. This is the time, for all of us, to work towards the realisation of India of Gandhiji's dreams, she said.

(With PTI inputs)