Gandhi Jayanti: Here are some lesser-known films on Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Today is the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who is also known as the ‘Father of the Nation’. As millions across the world, political leaders and heads of states pay tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi, the OTT platforms have laid out a spread of binge-worthy options based on the Father of the Nation.

Here’s a list of a few lesser-known films on Mahatma Gandhi, whose teachings, practice of non-violence, and significant contribution towards India`s freedom struggle have touched all our lives.

HAMNE GANDHI KO MAAR DIA

The 2018 movie, directed by Naeem A Siddiqui, narrates the story of two strangers - Kailash and Divakar, whose paths cross during a train journey. The film is set against the turbulent backdrop of Partition, following the end of British Raj. The story traces the interactions of the two characters who have conflicting views about the Mahatma and his philosophy during the journey that coincides with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

ROAD TO SANGAM

The 2009 movie directed by Amit Rai depicts the tale of Hasmat, a devout Muslim residing in Uttar Pradesh. A mechanic, Hasmat is asked to repair an old lorry, unaware that this was the vehicle that once transported one of the 20 cremation urns with Gandhi`s ashes. He takes up the job, but the situation gets complicated when he finds out the truth behind the urns and decides to transport the last remains of Gandhi. The film stars Paresh Rawal with the late Om Puri and Pavan Malhotra.

GANDHIGIRI

The late Om Puri plays the NRI Rai Saheb, who strongly believes in the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. On returning to India, he comes across four troubled people who have made wrong choices in life. The film captures his efforts to reform them by following Gandhi`s example.

NANNU GANDHI

The 2008 Kannada film by NR Nanjunde Gowda revolves around a group of children who inspire everyone around them by adhering to Gandhi`s principles and opinions.

REBOOTING MAHATMA

The Gujarati film, released in 2019, is based on the concept of a humanoid version of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been brought to 21st Century and Bapu discusses various topics that greatly impact today`s world, such as the political system, Bollywood, social media and youth.