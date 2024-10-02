Gandhi Jayanti: Political Movements That Defined Independence Struggle

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2nd, honours the birth of Mahatma Gandhi and his prominent role in India's Struggle for Independence. He has been considered as the ‘Father’ of the Indian nation. During the crucial period in India from 1915 to 1948, Gandhiji started multiple key movements that defined the fight against British rules including, Non-Cooperation Movement the Quit India Movement, Salt March and others.

Non-Cooperation Movement

The Non-Cooperation Movement was a significant event in Indian history, lasting from 1920 to 1922. It began after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and aimed to protest British rule. The movement was called off due to the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922.

Salt March

Mahatma Gandhi initiated his famous Salt March in 1930, also known as the Dandi March, accompanied by 78 trusted volunteers. This 240-mile journey from his ashram in Sabarmati to the coastal town of Dandi symbolized resistance against the salt tax. The volunteers walked for 24 days, covering about 10 miles each day.

Civil Disobedience Movement

Accorimg to NCERT, Thousands gathered to hear Mahatma Gandhi at each stop, where he explained his vision of swaraj and urged peaceful defiance of British rule. On April 6, he arrived in Dandi and ceremonially broke the law by making salt from boiled seawater. This act marked the start of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Quit India Movement

Mahatma Gandhi initiated a new phase of movement against the British in the middle of the Second World War. He urged the British to quit India immediately. To the people, he declared, “Do or die” in your efforts to resist the British, but you must do so non-violently.