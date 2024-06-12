New Delhi: The shocking incident took place after a vandalisation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi reportedly done by Khalistani extremists in Italy. The incident comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Italy for the G7 Summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday raised the issue of the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi's statue by Khalistani separatists in Italy.

"We have seen the reports and taken it up with the Italian authorities. We understand that a suitable rectification has already been made. The effort to vandalise the statue, which is, of course, deplorable, has been addressed and the necessary rectification is done," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, IANS reported.

The incident comes just before PM Modi's visit to Italy for the G7 Summit's Outreach Sessions which is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Earlier, the Khalistani goons had defaced BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney's Rosehill with anti-India graffiti just before PM Modi arrived in Australia after attending the G7 and Quad Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.