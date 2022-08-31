Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai welcomes special 'Police Bappa' in Khaki - See pics

Mumbai: The Ville Parle Police Station in Mumbai welcomed 'Police Bappa', an idol of Lord Ganesh clad in police uniform for Ganeshotsav. The 10-day Ganeshotsav started on Wednesday with enthusiasm all over Maharashtra after two years of the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Talking about the unique Police Bappa, inspector Rajendra Kane of Vile Parle PS said, "The concept is to spread awareness related to crime, traffic rules & particularly, cyber fraud. A Marathi song is played alongside for awareness."

Maharashtra | 'Police Bappa' welcomed at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai for #Ganeshotsav



The concept is to spread awareness related to crime, traffic rules & particularly, cyber fraud. A Marathi song is played alongside for awareness: Inspector Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS pic.twitter.com/uffWNhuq7g August 31, 2022

Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav after 2 years

One of the most auspicious and majorly celebrated festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun today. This year the 10-day long festivity of Ganpati Utsav will begin on August 31. Devotees welcome Bappa to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, various state and central cabinet ministers like Narayan Rane, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Bharatiya Janata Party city and state chiefs Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ashish Shelar and other prominent leaders welcomed the elephant-headed Lord Ganesh for the fest amid music, dance, pomp and pageantry.

Other celebs like the Ambanis, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Vivek Oberoi, Govinda, Sonali Bendre and many more are celebrating Ganeshotsav with idols at their homes.

The state`s tallest - 38-feet Lord Ganesha - in a Parashuram `avatar` is installed at 11th Khetwadi Lane in south Mumbai, while the all-time favourite, Lalbaugcha Raja in Laulbaug has mesmerising form of over 18 feet enthralling devotees who throng here 24 hours daily for `darshan`, and the richest, GSB Seva Mandal Matunga`s Lord Ganesh idol of gold, silver and precious stones, with an insurance cover of a staggering Rs 316.50 crore this year.

(With agency inputs)