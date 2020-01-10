हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gangasagar Mela

Gangasagar Mela: Indian Navy's specialist diving team for rescue, relief operations deployed

Kolkata: The Indian Navy has deployed a specialist diving team at Gangasagar Mela in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. This deployment of the Indian Navy Diving Team from Eastern Naval Command comprises 12 divers and is being coordinated by the Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal.

“On special request from the state government, Indian Navy (IN) has positioned specialist Diving Teams from 08 - 18 January 2020 for rescue and relief operations in case of any eventuality during the Mela,” said an Indian Navy statement.

Notably, lakhs of pilgrims converge at the Sagar Island - the Island on the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Pilgrims take a dip in the holy waters and pray in the Kapil Muni Ashram. 

With Kumbh Mela not being held this year, as many as 30 lakh pilgrims are expected to converge at the Gangasagar Mela. 

Several devotees from not just the country but neighboring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh congregate at the mela to pay obeisance at Kapil Muni temple after taking a holy bath at the confluence of river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. 

Gangasagar MelaIndian NavySouth 24 ParganasGangasagar
