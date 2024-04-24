Gangster And Scrap Metal Mafia Ravi Kana, Girlfriend Kajal Jha Arrested In Thailand

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, gangster Ravi Kana, who is also notorious as Noida's biggest scrap mafia and steel smuggling kingpin, has been arrested along with his girlfriend Kajal Jha in Thailand. According to reports, Kana and his girlfriend were arrested days after the Noida Police gave crucial information about them to the authorities in Thailand.

A red corner notice was also issued against Kana earlier in January. Ravi Kana alias Ravindra Nagar is a gangster from western Uttar Pradesh and is wanted in multiple cases by the Noida Police.

He operates a 16-member gang which is involved in the illegal procurement and sale of rebar and scrap material. According to reports, Kana has been charged with the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after a case was registered against him in Greater Noida on January 2.

From Scrap Dealer To Millionaire

Kana, who began as a metal scrap dealer, eventually became a millionaire after forming a gang to illegally acquire and sell scrap material after extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region. Ravi Kana and his gang members have been charged with several cases of kidnapping and theft.

At least half a dozen members of the Ravi Kana gang are already behind bars and the Noida Police have sealed several scrap godowns belonging to the gangster. Noida Police recently attached assets worth more than Rs 120 crore belonging to Kana and his associates.

Who Is Kajal Jha?

In January this year, the Noida Police raided and sealed a Rs 100-crore South Delhi bungalow gifted by the gangster to his girlfriend Kajal Jha. Interestingly, Kajal Jha, the girlfriend and partner of Ravi Kana, first came in contact with him regarding a job. however, she later joined his gang and became his girlfriend. According to the Noida Police, Kajal Jha used to handle the books related to the gangster's benami properties.