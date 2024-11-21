According to an update from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested by US authorities and is currently detained at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa.

In an official statement to ANI, ICE confirmed that Bishnoi was detained at the facility but mentioned that they could not disclose any further information at this time.

Anmol Bishnoi's arrest comes as part of ongoing investigations into his alleged involvement in various criminal activities.

Earlier on Monday, the US State Department declined to comment on the possible deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is wanted in connection with a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

This development follows Anmol Bishnoi's detention in California by the US Immigration Department last week, with reports indicating that FBI officials and Indian security agencies have deliberated on the possibility of deporting him to India.

In a statement, the State Department clarified that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to ANI reports, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "It would be appropriate, if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the State Department. I prefaced it that way because they may decline to comment, but I certainly am not going to comment on something that falls within their jurisdiction."

