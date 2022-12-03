Gangster Raju Theth shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility

Rajasthan: Gangster Raju Theth, on Saturday, was shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar. Theth was killed in Udyog Nagar area of Sikar nearby his residence. Some unknown miscreants fired openly on the victim.

As per the information, Raju Theth's rivalry with the Anandpal gang and Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been constantly developing. Rohit Godara, the history-sheeter of the Lawrence gang, has claimed the responsibility for Theth's murder. He also said that it was a revenge for the murder of Anandpal and Balveer.

A man called Raju Thet, who has been involved in crime for a long time, sustained bullet injuries. As per the latest info available to me, he died. As per our info & available footage, 4 people were involved in the firing: Kunwar Rastradeep, Sikar SP on shootout in Sikar, Raj pic.twitter.com/KIRf5DSLzB December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, four accused are clearly visible.

Rohit Godara, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has also taken the responsibility for the brutal killing, currently operates from Azerbaijan. A wanted criminal in India, Rohit was the one who gave shelter and grenade to Deepak Tinu.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, planning to kill Raju Theth was being carried out for 10 years.