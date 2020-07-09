Gangster Vikas Dubey confesses plan to burn bodies of 5 cops after Kanpur encounter to destroy evidence: Sources

Hours after the arrest of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh' Ujjain, nearly a week after the July 3 Kanpur encounter, the history-sheeter on Thursday confessed that after the incident he had planned to set fire to the bodies of five policemen to destroy the evidence, according to the sources.

The bodies were stacked one on top of another near a well, outside his home and oil was kept in gallons in the house to set fire. Dubey further said that he intended to burn the bodies with one gallon consisting of fifty litres of oil. However, after collecting the bodies, he did not get a chance to go ahead with the plan and escaped from the spot, added the sources.

On July 3, Dubey had killed eight policemen in the Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur.

Speaking on the incident on July 3, Dubey claimed that the information about the raid was given to him by police sources and they were in contact with him. He added that he knew about it for quite sometime and so had asked his men to come to the spot with weapons as there was 'some danger'. He also said that he was afraid that the police was going to encounter him and so fired at them.

The sources said that the gangster has also told the about the looted weapons of the police, adding that he can show the place where it has been kept.

Dubey was roaming with the help of fake identity card. In the Mahakal temple of Ujjain, he first told the security personnel his name Shubham and in the identity card the name was Naveen Pal. Later during inquiry he told that he is Vikas Dubey. He bought a VIP

ticket worth Rs 250 and entered the temple.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police got the transit remand of the gangster. The Kanpur-based dreaded history-sheeter was earlier produced before a local court in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district following his arrest after being on the run for several days. The STF officials then left Ujjain for Kanpur the where the notorious criminal will be interrogated in connection with the killing of eight policemen in the Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur on July 3.

The gangster was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur.