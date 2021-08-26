Gap between Covishield doses to be reduced? This is what NTAGI chairman says

New Delhi: Amid reports of government mulling to reduce the gap between two doses of Covishield, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's (NTAGI) chairman Dr NK Arora on Thursday (August 26) clarified no such plans are under consideration as of now.

Speaking to ANI, NTAGI chairman said no proposal is being considered to reduce the dosage gap between COVID-19 vaccines currently administered in India- Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V. "There are several studies and programmatic data collection processes are on to assess the vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI is reviewing the vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis. Currently, there is no proposal for change in the interval of doses for COVISHIELD, COVAXIN, and SPUTNIK V under consideration," Arora said.

Presently, Serum Institute of India's Covishield is being administered in the country with a gap of 12-16 weeks between the two doses. In May, the gap was increased from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.

Meanwhile, NTAGI will soon conduct a meeting to chalk out a plan for introducing Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine in the ongoing inoculation drive and prioritise those aged 12-18 years with comorbidities.

"The NTAGI's meeting will be held soon to chalk out a roadmap for introducing the three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. The meeting will also focus on prioritisation of beneficiaries as this vaccine is approved for both adolescents and adults," Arora was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further, he added, “The aim is to develop a priority list with the focus being on adolescents aged 12-18 years with comorbidities.”

(With agency inputs)

