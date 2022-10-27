'Garbage mountains in Delhi due to BJP's bad deeds, corruption in MCD': Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the Ghazipur garbage mountain. He said the BJP, sitting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the last 15, is responsible for the garbage situation of Delhi. Adressing the media, the Aam Aadmi Party chief launched a scathing attack against the BJP and said "My appeal to the supporters of BJP is - "Think a little. What did BJP give to Delhi except mountains of dirt and garbage? Forget your party once and vote for the country." Kejriwal said that the Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds and years of corruption in civic bodies.

"MCD poll will be fought on garbage issue. They (BJP) gave 3 garbage mountains to Delhi during 15-yr-rule in civic bodies", Kejriwal said in retaliation to Amit Shah's statement that the AAP is responsible for the heaps of garbage in the city and BJP will give a reply in Delhi MCD polls.

Also Read: 'Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' or 'Atmanirbhar' in Delhi MCD polls': Amit Shah

"BJP protested my arrival. They don't let anyone visit here, deployed cops to protect this garbage mountain", he said.

पिछले 15 से दिल्ली नगर निगम में बैठी भाजपा ने पूरी दिल्ली में हर जगह कूड़ा फैला रखा है, आज इनका ग़ाज़ीपुर वाला कूड़े का पहाड़ देखने आया हूँ। LIVE https://t.co/c9Fs1KTTGv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2022

The Delhi CM said that the people of Delhi will give a reply to BJP in the upcoming MCD polls for abusing their son (Kejriwal) Shravan Kumar, who took you on pilgrimage.

Scores of BJP supporters staged a protest and raised slogans against Kejriwal. In turn, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers also raised slogans against the saffron party.