Gargi college molestation incident: Action will be taken against culprits, says HRD minister

New Delhi: In the wake of Delhi University’s Gargi College gate-crashing incident, two members of National Commission of Women (NCW) visited the college on Monday (February 10) to gather first-hand information about the whole episode.

The issue was also raised in the Lok Sabha. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it," adding "Action will be taken against the culprits."

Meanwhile, the Gargi college principal, Promila Kumar, has apologised for the whole incident.

The incident took place on February 6 when the college had organised its fest. But the incident came to light when several students took to social media to narrate their experiences and alleged that security personnel failed to control the unruly groups.

According to Gargi college students, who were eyewitness, some outsiders entered the college premises without passes around 4.40 pm. Some were in an inebriated condition and others were smoking weed. Some of these were shirtless and were holding vulgar talks.

One of the students told Zee Media that there was an atmosphere of fear in the college, adding "When I was waiting for my friend near the college gate, these people came there and touched my soldier and my waist. By that time representatives of Students Union reached there but they less in numbers."

A team of Delhi Police, however, has reached the Gargi College to check the CCTV footage. On alleged molestation by outsiders, DCP South Atul Thakur told ANI, "We are inquiring into the matter. No complaint has been received so far."

Earlier, some of the students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the fest at the all-women Gargi College on February 6, alleging that the security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

Many students on the page, 'speakupgargi', blamed the college union and the administration for "failing" to protect students and even demanded the resignation of the college principal.

A student, in an Instagram post, said, "The college fest was a traumatic experience. I was guarded by two male friends at the fest. But unfortunately lost them in the sea of men at the fest. In merely those 10 minutes, I was groped thrice by a group of men and when I realised what had happened, they laughed in my face."

Another student shared on the Instagram page that two women students had panic attacks due to "harassment" they faced.

A first-year student claimed that a group of "five middle-aged, drunk men cornered her and " tried to molest her" and there were men inside the crowd who were smoking weed.

A student, requesting anonymity, told PTI, "The students' union will be taking up the matter with the college administration on Monday. During the fest, the police and bouncers were present and were informed that there was overcrowding but they did not do anything to manage the crowd."