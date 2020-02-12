Gargi College molestation incident: PIL filed in Supreme Court for CBI probe

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation on Wednesday (February 12) was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe in the recent incident at Gargi College of Delhi University where students were allegedly molested and sexually assaulted by outsiders who barged into the college premises during a cultural festival organised last week.

Advocate ML Sharma sought the top court`s direction for the CBI investigation and to seize all video, CCTV records surrounding the Gargi campus, besides seeking the "arrest of all accused persons, including the political leaders behind this planned criminal conspiracy."

Sharma also sought the CBI to submit a report before the top court for further action against the accused.

The petition alleged that it was a planned political and criminal conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Delhi elections and since February 6, no action has been taken against the accused. Notably, Assembly election in Delhi was held on February 8, and the result was declared on February 11.

The petition further stated that "despite being present on spot as well as having a complaint, the girls` college administration under the office of the Principal took no action of the incident and elicited alleged sexist, homophobic and moral policing comments."

He also informed the top court that despite the presence of Delhi Police and reserve Delhi Forces on the spot on Thursday, neither the principal nor the other state authorities attempted to stop nor arrest the accused persons.

On February 6, a group of men broke into Gargi college during the 'Riverie' fest and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees, who claimed that security officials just kept watching when the incident took place.

Besides the security arranged for by the college, the area had Delhi Police and paramilitary force personnel who were stationed in the area for the assembly polls.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (south), said that a case has been registered under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, Delhi University has issued an advisory to all principals to ensure the safety of women employees and students in the aftermath of the incident at Gargi College.

A PTI report said that the university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus, while issuing the advisory on February 10.

DU also condemned the Gargi College incident and urged police to take strong action against those involved. It said it has also sought an action taken report from the college principal in the matter.

(With Agency Inputs)