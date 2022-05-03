हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Heatwave

'Garmi Se Bachke...': Teacher sings song to tell students how to battle heatwave- Watch

In a clip posted on the microblogging site, Twitter, a teacher is seen reciting a song to make his students aware of the heatwave and teaching several ways to save themselves from getting ill from the brutal heatwaves.

&#039;Garmi Se Bachke...&#039;: Teacher sings song to tell students how to battle heatwave- Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: India is currently reeling under the heatwave and people all over the country are trying to find ways to get respite from the scorching summer heat. Amidst the burning hot weather, a video of a teacher singing song to narrate the ways to dodge the on going heatwave is making rounds on social media.

In a clip posted on the microblogging site, Twitter, a teacher is seen reciting a song to make his students aware of the heatwave and teaching several ways to save themselves from getting ill from the brutal heatwaves.

The clip was shared by the Twitter handle 'Teachers of Bihar', with the descriptive caption depicting how it is important to teach children about the ways in which they can protect themselves from the heatwave. 

According to the caption, the teacher singing the precautionary heatwave song is  Baidyanath Rajak who teaches at Girls School Maldah, Hasanpur, Samastipur of Bihar.

The video has been seen over 3600 times and has got over 300 likes. People across the country are loving the creativity of the teacher to teach his students how to protect themselves from the heatwave.  One of the Twitter users wrote, "This gentleman teacher is quite motivated and immersed in classroom activities. Good going, master saheb."

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HeatwaveSummerWeatherViral Videos
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh: 2 tribal men beaten to death on suspicion of cow slaughter, 20 arrested

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Khabren Khatakhat: Hearing on Navneet Rana's bail plea on May 4