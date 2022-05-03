New Delhi: India is currently reeling under the heatwave and people all over the country are trying to find ways to get respite from the scorching summer heat. Amidst the burning hot weather, a video of a teacher singing song to narrate the ways to dodge the on going heatwave is making rounds on social media.

In a clip posted on the microblogging site, Twitter, a teacher is seen reciting a song to make his students aware of the heatwave and teaching several ways to save themselves from getting ill from the brutal heatwaves.

The clip was shared by the Twitter handle 'Teachers of Bihar', with the descriptive caption depicting how it is important to teach children about the ways in which they can protect themselves from the heatwave.

According to the caption, the teacher singing the precautionary heatwave song is Baidyanath Rajak who teaches at Girls School Maldah, Hasanpur, Samastipur of Bihar.

The video has been seen over 3600 times and has got over 300 likes. People across the country are loving the creativity of the teacher to teach his students how to protect themselves from the heatwave. One of the Twitter users wrote, "This gentleman teacher is quite motivated and immersed in classroom activities. Good going, master saheb."

Live TV