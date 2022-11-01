Gas leak in Punjab's factory leaves 5 workers unconscious
Five workers failed after the CO2 leakage in Ludihana's Oxygen manufacturing factory, however, no the site was evacuated and NDRF team was mobilised to the spot immediately.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Liquid Carbon Dioxide gas leaked in Ludhiana's Oxygen manufacturing factory after a tanker arrived at to transfer the liquid CO2 to the main storage unit of the factory. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident as the immediate precautionary measures were taken and the people were evacuated from the spot.
Talking to ANI Rahul Chaba, Addl Dy Commissioner (Gen) said, "There was some leakage when a 12-tonne tanker arrived to transfer the liquid CO2 toe main storage unit"
Punjab | Liquid Carbon Dioxide gas leaked in Ludhiana's Oxygen manufacturing factory; Punjab police sealed the factory's nearby area
There was some leakage when a 12-tonne tanker arrived to transfer the liquid CO2 to the main storage unit: Rahul Chaba, Addl Dy Commissioner (Gen) pic.twitter.com/vRodjydTvO — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
However, 5 workers in the adjacent factory fainted due to the leakage of CO2. ADC Chaba said the workers were immediately shifted to civil hospital and they are out of danger. The NDRF team was mobilised to the spot.
(With ANI inputs)
Live Tv
More Stories