GATE 2021: Last chance to change exam city at iitb.ac.in; know how to apply

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which is the organising institute for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) 2021, will on Tuesdauy (December 15) conclude the procedure to change choice of examination city (for successfully registered candidates only) in GOAPS portal. 

All the candidates who have successfully filled the application form for GATE 2021 can change the exam city on the official website, latest by today. The official link to change the city for GATE exam 2021 is — appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

The facility to change the choice of exam city opened on December 14. "Last and Final Chance to change Choice of Examination City (for Successfully Registered Candidates only) in GOAPS portal by 15.12.2020 at FREE of Cost," read the official notice.

Follow these steps to change the choice of GATE 2021 exam city:

STEP 1: Log on to the official website of GOAPS, which is, appsgate.iitb.ac.in
STEP 2: Enter your credentials, such as enrollment id/email address and password
STEP 3: Click on 'login'
STEP 4: Choose your preferred exam city
STEP 5: Check all the information carefully
STEP 6: Click on submit

GATE 2021: Important highlights

Organising institute: IIT Bombay
Exam date: February 5, 6, 7 12, 13, 14 (2021)
Exam mode: Computer Based Test
Total number of subject papers: 27
Sessions: Forenoon and afternoon
Type of questions: Objective

Candidates must note that the schedule of the GATE 2021 examination may change anytime depending on the COVID situation. 

