GATE 2021: Window to make changes to exam centres closes today

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close down the exam centre change window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on Friday (November 13). Candidates who want to make the changes or corrections can visit the official site of GOAPS — gate.iitb.ac.in. The correction window was opened on October 28, 2020.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam and wanted to select a city of choice and those who had to add another paper or make any edit in the application form were given this window. This year, students from Humanities stream were also allowed to appear for the exam. At least 14,196 students have applied from Humanities stream this year, as per the official data.

As per the official notice released by IIT, November 13 is the last date to change the choice of exam city and also change of category, gender, and or paper with additional charges.

As per GATE 2021 exam dates, the aptitude test is scheduled to be held between February 5 and February 14. The GATE 2021 admit cards will be made available for downloading and printing from January 8, 2021, as per the GATE exam date 2021.

GATE 2021: Candidates must follow these simple steps to make changes or corrections:

STEP 1: Visit the official site of GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in.

STEP 2: Click on GATE 2021 exam centre change window available on the home page.

STEP 3: Press the zone and login to your account.

STEP 4: Make the changes and click on submit.

STEP 5: Download the submission page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must note that the choice modification is free of cost and they do not need to pay any fee for it. However, a change of existing paper would cost them Rs 500 per paper.

The addition of a second paper would cost the candidates Rs 500 plus a suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category.

The change of gender to female or vice versa would require the applicant to deposit the fee of Rs 500.

