GATE 2022 BIG update! Application correction window reopened till November 12, check gate.iitkgp.ac.in

New Delhi: The IIT Kharagpur, with the task of holding the GATE 2022 PG entrance exam, has opened the application correction window from November 1, 2021.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted in February 2022. However, the official date has not been announced yet. With this, those who have registered themselves for the GATE exam 2022, can now make changes or edit their application forms for GATE by logging on to the GOAPS portal via the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

For more insight, they may visit the official site - https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

The last date to do the changes is November 12, 2021.

GATE 2022: How to edit applications

-Visit the official website of GATE in Engineering 2022 - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

-On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Login.'

-Enter your Enrollment Id/Email Address and Password to login.

-Your GATE 2022 application will be displayed on your screen.

-Click on the edit option to make changes in relevant fields.

-Pay the requisite fee in the end and click on submit.

-Your application will be submitted again with changes.

-Download and print a copy of the same for future references.

All about GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) enables admission to various Masters (Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture) and Doctoral Program across the country.

The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities abroad for admissions. The GATE exam is of three hours duration with two sections, General Aptitude (GA) and a subject selected by the candidate.

This year, two new papers — “Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)” are being introduced in GATE 2022. For candidates appearing for Geology and Geophysics (GG) papers, separate scores and ranking will be provided based on their selection of sections.

GATE 2022 exam will be held in February 2022 in two sessions each day. It will be a fully computer-based test (CBT). The forenoon session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.