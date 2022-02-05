GATE 2022 Exam begins from today- Check Covid-19, exam day guidelines here

New Delhi: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam, 2022 (GATE 2022) will begin today (February 5, 2022). Nearly 9 lakh aspirants are set to appear in the GATE 2022 exam.

Days after the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking GATE 2022 postponement, IIT Kharagpur is all set to conduct GATE 2022 examination and has specified some exam day instructions, Dos & Don'ts that must be followed by the aspirants.

GATE 2022 Exam Dates are for four days – February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. Candidates can get more details on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in. It must be noted that the exam will be held in two slots on all dates – Morning from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon slot from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Check GATE 2022 Exam Day guidelines, Covid-19 protocols here:

- Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. This will also be important to avoid any last-minute problems.

- Candidates must carry GATE 2022 Admit Card to the exam center as without this documents, candidates will not be allowed to write the paper. The admit card must be printed on an A4 sized sheet.

- Along with the admit card, aspirants must carry a valid photo id proof asw ell.

- All candidates must wear a wask, maintain social distancing and exercise all precautionary measures.

- The actual guidelines with regards to COVID mention that any candidate who is positive with infection, must not be allowed to leave the home or hospital. Hence, if someone is COVID positive, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

- GATE aspirants are not allowed to carry any tables, charts or electronic devices to the exam hall. During the exam, a virtual calculator will be provided to candidates for necessary purposes.

- Scribble pads will also be given to candidates writing GATE 2022 Exam. At the end of the paper, it must be returned to the invigilator.

GATE 2022 is being conducted as per the schedule issued by IIT Kharagpur. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the GATE 2022 in view of Covid restrictions in many parts of the country. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in ''chaos and uncertainty'', and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it.

