GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur releases mock test at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, here’s direct link

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is organizing the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE 2022) this year.

Candidates who wish to join various graduate and post-graduate courses in engineering and science give the GATE exam which is conducted every year.

The GATE 2022 exam comes with 29 papers where students need to choose two papers in a combination from the given list.

This year, two new subject papers were added to the list for the candidates, one of which is Geomatics Engineering and another one is Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

The GATE 2022 Mock Test link is available on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also take the GATE 2022 Mok Test through the direct link given below.

Steps to access GATE 2022 mock tests:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of IIT Kharagpur - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the “Mock Test” link on the homepage

Step 3 - GATE 2022 mock test (subject0wise) links will be displayed on the screen

Step 4 - Click on the subject link

Step 5 - Now you will have to login/ sign in

Step 6 - Instructions for attempting GATE mock test 2022 will be displayed on the screen, read carefully

Step 7- Check the declaration box and click on the “I am ready to begin” button

Step 8 - Your GATE mock test will be displayed on the screen

GATE 2022 Exam Pattern:

The GATE 2022 Exam has been categorized into three different types of questions like multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type questions (NAT). It would be a computer-based test (CBT) with a duration of 3 hours.

