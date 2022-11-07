topStoriesenglish
GATE 2023 application correction window to open TOMORROW at gate.iitk.ac.in- Check details here

IIT Kanpur will commence the GATE 2023 application correction window process from November 8, scroll down for more details.

Nov 07, 2022

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will commence the GATE 2023 application correction window process from tomorrow, November 8. Candidates can access gate.iitk.ac.in to make modifications to their GATE 2023 application. In 2022, the test will be given on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The candidates' responses and the solution key will be made accessible on February 15 and February 21, respectively, in 2023. Earlier, the process to update the GATE 2023 application form was slated to start on November 4. IIT Kanpur, however, moved forward the deadline for application corrections to November 8, 2022.

GATE 2023: Here’s how to make changes to the application form

  • Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE 2023 link.
  • Key in your login credentials
  • Make the changes in the application form
  • Submit the application form
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admission card for the exam will be released on January 3, 2023. The dates of the GATE 2023 exam are set on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And on March 16, 2023, the GATE result will be made public.

