GATE 2023 Correction window opens TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in- Here’s how to make changes

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur is all set to activate the GATE 2023 application correction window today, November 8. The GATE 2023 application can now be modified by all interested applicants who have already registered and want to do so. Candidates must visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in to make adjustments. The final day to submit amendments is November 14, 2022. The GATE 2023 Exam is slated to take place on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 of 2023. The admission card will be made available on January 3, 2023. On February 15, the candidate's responses will be made available, and on February 21, the answer key will be made public.

GATE 2023: Here’s how to make changes

Go to the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Then on the homepage, candidates should click on GATE 2023 link.

They will have to log in using their application number and date of birth/password

They should make the changes in the application form and submit the same

Candidates are advised to download the same and keep a hard copy for future reference

The applicants should be aware that only registered applicants will have access to update their applications. You can make changes if there is a spelling, name, or other problem. On the website, candidates can find the syllabus, sample questions, and other information. Candidates will be able to better prepare for the test.