GATE 2023 Correction window to open on Nov 8 at gate.iitk.ac.in- Check details here

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has postponed the dates for the GATE 2023 Correction window. The GATE 2023 application correction window will now be opened on November 8, 2022, according to the most recent statement from IIT Kanpur. Candidates will be able to visit the correction window on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, once it has been opened. The GATE 2023 correction window was supposed to open today, November 4, 2022, according to the previous schedule. However, the dates have been altered, according to an official notification from IITK. Candidates will be able to access their GATE 2023 application number, email address, and password created during registration once the application correction window on gate.iitk.ac.in opens. From November 8 through November 14, 2022, the rectification window will be open.

GATE 2023 Correction Window: What all changes are allowed

Name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Address

College details

Details of parents or guardians

Exam paper

Additional exam paper

Existing paper

Exam City

The GATE 2023 exam will be administered by IIT Kanpur on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. On January 3, 2023, participants will receive their admission cards for the GATE 2023 exam.