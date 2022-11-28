GATE 2023 Exam schedule RELEASED at gate.iitk.ac.in- Check details here

GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Exam Schedule has been announced on the official website. Candidates can view the GATE branch-by-branch schedule on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in, which is run by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. The comprehensive GATE 2023 branch-by-branch timetable is also provided below for your convenience. Dates for the GATE 2023 Exam have previously been declared by IIT Kanpur. The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, in accordance with this. There will be two sessions for the GATE Exams: morning and afternoon. Sessions will be held in the morning from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available by IIT Kanpur starting on January 3, 2023. Candidates' admit cards will include information about their examination center, reporting time, and other GATE exam details.

GATE 2023 Exam Date: Exam Schedule

February 4, 2023 Forenoon Shift Computer Science and Information Technology - CS February 4, 2023 Afternoon Shift Architecture and Planning - AR, Mechanical Engineering - ME February 5, 2023 Forenoon Shift Electrical Engineering - EE, Environmental Science and Engineering - ES, Humanities and Social Sciences - XH February 5, 2023 Afternoon Shift Biomedical Engineering - BM, Chemistry - CY, Electronics and Communication Engineering - EC. February 11, 2023 Forenoon Shift Geology and Geophysics - GG, Instrumentation Engineering - IN, Mathematics - MA, Petroleum Engineering - PE, Engineering Sciences - XE, Life Sciences - XL February 11, 2023 Afternoon Shift Aerospace Engineering - AE, Agricultural Engineering - AE, Biotechnology - BT, Chemical Engineering - CH, Ecology and Evolution - EY, Geomatics Engineering - GE, Metallurgical Engineering - MT, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering - NM, Physics - PH, Production and Industrial Engineering - PI, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science - TF February 12, 2023 Forenoon Shift Civil Engineering Set 1 - CE1, Statistics - ST February 12, 2023 Afternoon Shift Civil Engineering Set 2 - CE2, Mining Engineering - MN

The GATE exam will be held for applicants in February and is used for recruitment under PSUs as well as admittance into postgraduate programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and IISc Bangalore.