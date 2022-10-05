NewsIndia
GATE 2023

GATE 2023: Registration without late fee extended till Oct 7 at gate.iitk.ac.in- Here’s how to fill application form

GATE 2023: Candidates can apply online on gate.iitk.ac.in. If they apply after the deadline, then a late fee will be charged from the candidates, scroll down for more details.

 

Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the GATE exam this year. The deadline for registering without a late charge was set on October 4. The application deadline has, however, been postponed once more until October 7, 2022. Candidates who have not yet submitted an application should do so by October 7. If they submit their application after the cutoff, a late fee will be assessed. GATE 2023 applications must be filed online at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Registration – List of documents

  • A high-quality image of candidate's photograph
  • A high-quality image of candidate's signature
  • Scanned copy of SC category or ST category certificate in PDF format, if applicable
  • Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in PDF format, if applicable
  • Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia, if applicable, in PDF format.
  • Class 10th Marksheet, 12th mark sheet, and College degree certificate, if asked for.
  • Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity documents such as Aadhar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.

GATE 2023: Here’s how to fill the application form

  • Go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the login button
  • Then click on the new register if candidates are registering for the first time
  • Use the registration credentials to log in
  • Fill out the details in the form and pay the application fee
  • Cross-check the details and submit the form

The date extension was announced on Twitter as well as on the official website. The expiration date was originally set for September 30, but it was later moved to October 4 and then to October 7, 2022. The dates for the exam are Feb. 4, 5, 11, and 12. 2023. The GATE 2023 Results would be declared on March 16, 2023, and the call letters would be made public on January 3, 2023.

 

