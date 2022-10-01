NewsIndia
GATE 2023 REGISTRATION

GATE 2023: Registrations extended till Oct 4 at gate.iitk.ac.in- Direct link to apply here

GATE 2023 registrations was scheduled to be closed on 30 September but now has been extended till October 4, scroll down for the direct link to register.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

GATE 2023: Registrations extended till Oct 4 at gate.iitk.ac.in- Direct link to apply here

GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 registrations was scheduled to be closed on 30 September but now has been extended till October 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is conducting the GATE 2023 and has begun the registration process already. Candidates note that IIT Kanpur has extended the deadline for the regular registrations up to October 4, 2022. Al students can apply for GATE 2023 on gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. There would be 29 different papers in the exam. Candidates may choose to participate in two papers in accordance with the permitted combinations.

Direct link to register

As per the schedule on the website, the exam dates are February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 and the admit cards will be available on January 3, 2023. The GATE 2023 Results would be announced on March 16, 2023.
 

GATE 2023: Registration Fee

For Examination Centres in India Till October 4, 2022 During the Extended Period (1 st Oct. to 7 th Oct. 2022)
Female Candidates (all categories) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350
SC/ST/PwD category students Rs. 850 Rs. 1350
Other Candidates Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200

GATE 2023: Here’s how to register online

  • Interested candidates should go to the GATE website – gate.iitk.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the log in option
  • Then candidates will have to get themselves registered
  • Using the registration credentials log in to the account
  • Fill in the required details and pay the application fee
  • Cross-check the details, submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should write down their application information, including their password, email address, and enrollment number. Downloading the admission card and using it for additional procedures will both require it. Those who have not yet registered must do so before they can log in and complete the forms.

Live Tv

GATE 2023 registrationGATE registrationgate 2023 dategate exam 2023GATE Examgate 2023 formgate formgate for 2023gate applicationgate application 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!