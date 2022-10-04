GATE 2023 Registrations to end TODAY without late fee at gate.iitk.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 registrations are ending today without late fee as per the latest schedule. Candidates that meet the requirements and are interested in applying for GATE 2023 can move forward. The official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, has links for registration and login. The final registration deadline was set for September 30, 2022, however a later announcement changed that to October 4, 2022.

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, is the host institution for the GATE 2023 this year. IIT Kanpur extended the dates in response to candidates' requests for an extension. Candidates who are fresh entries must first register, log in using their credentials, complete the form, and pay the appropriate costs.

GATE 2023: Fee Details

For Examination Centres in India Till September 30, 2022 During the Extended Period (1 st Oct. to 7th Oct. 2022) Female Candidates (all categories) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 SC/ST/PwD category students Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 Other Candidates Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200

GATE 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

Then click on the login button on the homepage

Register yourselves and then enter the credentials

Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees

Submit the form and keep a copy with you for future references

Candidates should take note that the GATE 2023 Exams are set for February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the GATE 2023 Admit Card will be released on January 3, 2022, according to the timetable posted on the website's homepage.