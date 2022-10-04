GATE 2023 Registrations to end TODAY without late fee at gate.iitk.ac.in- Here’s how to apply
GATE 2023: The candidates who wish to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering, GATE, can apply for the exam on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, scroll down for more details.
GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 registrations are ending today without late fee as per the latest schedule. Candidates that meet the requirements and are interested in applying for GATE 2023 can move forward. The official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, has links for registration and login. The final registration deadline was set for September 30, 2022, however a later announcement changed that to October 4, 2022.
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, is the host institution for the GATE 2023 this year. IIT Kanpur extended the dates in response to candidates' requests for an extension. Candidates who are fresh entries must first register, log in using their credentials, complete the form, and pay the appropriate costs.
GATE 2023: Fee Details
|For Examination Centres in India
|Till September 30, 2022
|During the Extended Period (1 st Oct. to 7th Oct. 2022)
|Female Candidates (all categories)
|Rs. 850
|Rs. 1350
|SC/ST/PwD category students
|Rs. 850
|Rs. 1350
|Other Candidates
|Rs. 1700
|Rs. 2200
GATE 2023: Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
- Then click on the login button on the homepage
- Register yourselves and then enter the credentials
- Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees
- Submit the form and keep a copy with you for future references
Candidates should take note that the GATE 2023 Exams are set for February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the GATE 2023 Admit Card will be released on January 3, 2022, according to the timetable posted on the website's homepage.
