The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE exam, is a national engineering entrance exam for Master's programme admission and PSU recruitment. There are 29 disciplines included in the exam, and candidates may select more than one subject if they follow the officials' instructions.

Are you a GATE aspirant? Do you want to prepare for the GATE 2023 exam? Then this piece of content will be intensely beneficial for you, while scrolling down you may get the most beneficial information for the upcoming GATE exam 2023.

Exam Pattern of GATE 2023 Exam:

If we talk about the pattern of the GATE 2023 Exam, we found the following Multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions are all included in the GATE exam format. While there is a negative marking for multiple-choice questions, there is no negative marking for questions with numerical answers.

Different papers will have varied mark distributions: Subject questions are worth 85 marks and general aptitude is worth 15, for a total of 100 marks.

Grading System in GATE 2023:

For MCQs worth one mark, one-third of the mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

For MCQs worth two points, one incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-third of a point.

There is no negative marking for Multiple Select Question (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Syllabus of GATE 2023 exam:

For the branches of CE, ME, CS, EC, and EE, there is a different GATE syllabus for each branch. Please be aware that all topic papers' GATE 2023 syllabus have been updated. Before beginning their preparation, students must read through the curriculum in its entirety. To cover all the topics and ace the preparation, students can start solving Oswaal Previous Year-Solved Question Papers for GATE 2023 Exams. Students will get different learning aspects there like:

13 Years Solved Papers 2010-2022 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations.

2 Sample Question Papers – Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.

Tips & Tricks to crack the Exam

GATE General Aptitude 2022 to 2017 – Trend Analysis

Mind Maps and Mnemonics

Oswaal Books has been awarded India's most significant consumer-voted award for product innovation and added to the glorious list of "Product of the Year 2022" Winners. (As Per the Nation-Wide Survey Done by Neilson)

Here is the recommended link for GATE Previous Year Solved Question Papers For 2023 click here https://bit.ly/3uRobWy

Notification of GATE 2023 Exam:

If we talk about the notification, then we must tell you that the official GATE 2023 exam notification will soon be made available by IIT Kanpur for applicants wishing to sit for the forthcoming test.

IIT Kharagpur had previously made available the official GATE 2022 notification PDF. The period for online registration in 2021 was September 2–30. Candidates who meet the requirements for the exam must have submitted an online application through the GOAPS portal. The GATE exam was held on February 5, 6, and 13 this year. Hope that the GATE 2023 exam will also happen on relatively same date or that is near February or near March.

The GATE 2022 notice PDF includes all relevant exam information, including the exam date, registration deadline, registration cost, exam format, eligibility requirements, curriculum, etc. Candidates can check the branch-specific GATE 2022 schedule here to get a good sense of the regular GATE test 2023 timetable.

Expected Exam Date of GATE 2023 Exam

IIT Kanpur will be in charge of the GATE 2023 exams same as the GATE exam 2022 on a nationwide scale in India. The authorities will soon issue official notifications. The official brochure, exam date, and application form link will all be made available in September 2023 along with the GATE exam notification. Till then you may keep on preparing for the exam at your level, you can refer to the study material of GATE from the previous year's question paper. For more assistance, you can take the help of questions of GATE 2022, it would greatly impact your GATE 2023 Exam.

The first two weeks of February 2023 are predicted to see the GATE exam held on weekends.

Conclusion

The exam covers 29 subjects, and if candidates follow the instructions from the officials, they may choose more than one subject. IIT Kanpur will shortly make the official GATE 2023 exam announcement available. This year, the GATE exam was administered on February 5, 6, and 13. The GATE exam is anticipated to take place on weekends during the first two weeks of February 2023. In the end, we will recommend that you start preparing for your exam from now onwards.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)