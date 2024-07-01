Gaurav Goyal and Satish Katyal are inspiring excellence and innovation through their venture "EVOQ," transforming real estate trends. With a focus on innovation, elegance, and sustainability, these entrepreneurs are revolutionizing the industry.

It's remarkable to see how these professionals have climbed the ladder of success independently, driven by their innate skills, passion, perseverance, and a strong sense of purpose. They have carved out a unique niche by taking unconventional paths and creating a lasting legacy, thereby inspiring aspiring talents and others looking to make their mark in their respective industries. Mr. Satish Katyal and Mr. Gaurav Goyal have exemplified this with their incredible ventures and visionary approach to real estate.

When asked about their inspiration for organizing a unique event at Maa Vaishno Devi involving 100 channel partners for the first time in the realty sector, Satish and Gaurav smiled at each other. Satish explained that it was the call of Maa Vaishno Devi, and they felt like intermediaries, while Gaurav mentioned their desire to express gratitude to Maa Durga for her blessings, initially intending to organize a traditional "maa ka Jagran," but eventually deciding on a mobile "Maa Ki Chowki."

Regarding their vision for changing the real estate landscape, Satish emphasized the essence of change in human evolution. They plan to construct buildings designed for natural sustainability, featuring ample natural sunlight, ventilation, and green spaces. They are also pioneering theme-based group housing for the first time in their city. Gaurav added that they are introducing Digital Cards as documents for flat owners, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's Digital India initiatives. These cards resemble credit cards and contain a barcode that, when scanned, displays all relevant information.

Building on the success of their ventures under Horizon Group and Velora Buildtech, Gaurav Goyal and Satish Katyal are now set to make a significant impact on the luxury housing sector with their new venture, EVOQ. The company was established in less than 45 days, driven by visionary ideas and a genuine desire to usher in a new era of real estate. This rapid establishment underscores their ability to adapt to evolving trends and their commitment to innovation.

EVOQ is not merely a real estate company but a movement that champions a new architectural language. Their approach emphasizes originality, uniqueness, and eclecticism, reflecting Goyal and Katyal's dynamic partnership and their 20-year friendship elevated to the next level. By blending class, style, and elegance, EVOQ aims to create properties that are not only luxurious but also sustainable, meeting the needs of modern individuals and families while reshaping architectural and design norms to be budget-friendly.

EVOQ’s branding reflects their passion for real estate and embodies a blend of luxurious, constructional, conceptual, experimental, fundamentalist, naturalist, and stylistic elements, offering innovative and comprehensive real estate experiences.

According to Goyal and Katyal, EVOQ represents the change that opens new opportunities in real estate. Their unique and eclectic designs, paired with holistic and sustainable architectural excellence, position EVOQ as a leader in the real estate industry.

