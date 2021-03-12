Gautam Adani leaves behind Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk with astonishing wealth surge

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani has left behind big names in the business world such as Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. According to a report by Bloomberg, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group has more wealth surge than Tesla founder Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Gautam Adani's coffer rose from $ 16.2 billion to an astonishing $ 50 billion in the year 2021. There is a growth of $ 34 billion in just a year. In comparison to this, Mukesh Ambani grew $ 8.1 billion. Gautam Adani with a $ 34 billion wealth surge, has left behind big names in the international business arena such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

This has come after most of Adani stocks’ shares rose by around 50 per cent. A few of them have even grown more than 90 per cent.

The Adani Enterprises have rallied 90 per cent, Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed a jump of 96 per cent, Adani Transmission rose by 79 per cent, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. has gained more than 52 per cent. Adani Green Energy Ltd saw a growth of 12 per cent. However, in the previous year, the entity saw a staggering rise of 500 per cent.

No matter who stays at the number one spot as the richest person in the world, with a wealth surge Gautam Adani is definitely moving near it. Adani Power Ltd is worth USD2 billion, Adani Transmission Ltd is worth USD6 billion, Adani Enterprises Ltd is worth USD8 billion, Adani Total Gas Ltd. is worth USD8 billion, Adani Green Energy Ltd is worth USD18 billion, and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd is worth USD9 billion.

